Aamir Khan visits Rishi Kapoor in New York, Neetu Kapoor shares photo

Neetu Kapoor shared the picture of Rishi Kapoor with Aamir Khan on her Instagram account

Aamir Khan, Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/@neetu54.

Rishi Kapoor is currently in the United States for his treatment. The nature of his disease is unknown to many and left everyone in a state of shock when they announced the sudden process of undergoing a medical treatment. Rishi Kapoor is often visited by friends from the industry, and recently Aamir Khan, too, paid a visit to the veteran actor.

Rishi Kapoor's actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, who is also in New York with him, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself with husband and Aamir. She wrote, "It's not how many hours one spends with a person it' how much u give in that time !!! Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar."

In the photo, the trio can be seen all smiles as they strike a pose together. Rishi, who is undergoing a treatment there, had shared this news with his friends on Twitter and added that he would be back soon.

Rishi's children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni keep visiting him from time to time. Over the past few months, several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, among others went to see the veteran actor.

Neetu, who is quite active on Instagram, keeps sharing pictures from their huddles. On the work front, Rishi Kapoor last appeared in Mulk and Rajma Chawal.

