Rishi Kapoor is all smiles with Javed Akhtar

Rishi Kapoor, who recently flew to the United States with wife Neetu Kapoor to seek medical treatment, was all smiles after meeting old friend Javed Akhtar

Rishi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Neetu Kapoor. Pic: Twitter/@chintskap

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor, who recently flew to the United States with wife Neetu Kapoor to seek medical treatment, was all smiles after meeting old friend Javed Akhtar. Taking to his Twitter, the Mulk star uploaded a picture in which he can be seen standing beside Javed and wife Neetu.

He wrote, "Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your blockbuster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a breakthrough idea."

Recently, The Kapoor and Sons star had also met his 'old friend', actor Anupam Kher, and his Agneepath co-star Priyanka Chopra along with Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl.

In a cryptic tweet last month, Rishi announced that he was travelling to the US for medical treatment. Before his well-wishers could jump to conclusions, the 'Mulk' actor asked them not to speculate his leave of absence.

"Hello, all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus" of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" the 66-year-odl had tweeted.

