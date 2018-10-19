Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu visit a temple in New York

bollywood

A photo of Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu posing with a fan outside a temple has gone viral

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor visited a temple in New York. Fans insisted on posing for snapshots, which have found their way online. Rishi, who is undergoing treatment, appears to be doing fine.

Wish you all the same on this festive occasion. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/hfP9VwXLEY — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 18, 2018

Rishi Kapoor also took to his Twitter account to wish everyone on occasion of Mahanavmi. Earlier on Friday he posted a picture with Javed Akhtar, who had dropped by to visit him. Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea [sic], wrote Rishi with the photo.

Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea. pic.twitter.com/X4tVoj9LSa — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2018

The actor, who recently lost his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, left for his medical treatment on September 29. Writing a note to his fans, Rishi Kapoor said, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

The actor was last seen on screen in a cameo on Nandita Das' directorial Manto.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates