Neetu Kapoor's lunch date with Rishi Kapoor, posts hilarious selfie

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor, who is still in New York, getting treated for his ill health was out on a lunch date with wife Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account

Rishi Kapoor is currently going through medical treatment in New York, and the family has been tight-lipped about the situation. Though Neetu Kapoor dropped a hint on January 1, by wishing her friends and family on social media by hoping 'Cancer to be only zodiac sign,' but no one has made an official statement.

Now, while Neetu Kapoor is with husband Rishi Kapoor through his bad times, the actress has posted a pretty picture with her husband. Neetu captioned: "Lunch date this is what happens after 38 years of marriage husband on the phone and I’m clicking selfies [sic]"

The actor left for his medical treatment on September 29, 2018. Writing a note to his fans, Rishi Kapoor said, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get engaged in June?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates