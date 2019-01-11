Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get engaged in June?

bollywood

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get engaged post Brahmastra's release

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are throwing caution to the wind by attending events and parties as one unit. The couple even celebrated Christmas and New Year together in New York. Alia was seen making merry with Ranbir's family - mother Neetu Kapoor, father Rishi Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samiera Kapoor. Pictures of which, were shared on Instagram by both, senior actor Neetu Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima.

However, after all the indirect approval of being a Kapoor, there are reports of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting engaged after the release of their fantasy fiction, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. According to a Filmfare report, momma Neetu Kapoor wants son Ranbir to exchange rings with Alia in June 2019. However, the couple wants to take it slow and easy, and have decided to take the plunge post-Brahmastra's release.

In fact, at the trailer launch of Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy, her co-star Ranveer Singh hinted at hers and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship. When Alia was asked about her experience working with Ranveer and Ranbir, she said that both are special to her. To which, Ranveer cut in saying, "One (Ranbir) is extra special and the other one (Ranveer) is less special." After this comment, Alia couldn't stop blushing.

Neetu Kapoor is very fond of Alia Bhatt, which is quite evident through her Instagram posts. In her recent post, Neetu called Alia, "family".

For its first, it was at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception that Ranbir and Alia made a joint appearance.

