Gully Boy memes: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's punchlines are crashing the internet

The trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has become a source to many funny and thoughtful memes

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from the trailer.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has given fodder to meme creators. Ever since the Zoya Akhtar directorial hit the digital medium, people have gone bonkers over the high-on-energy trailer, and have been creating memes around it. Alia plays Ranveer Singh's love interest in Gully Boy and there is a dialogue where she tells Ranveer Singh's character that if any girl flirts with her boyfriend, she shall beat her, with the conversation unfolding and she saying "Mar Jayega Tu" (You will die) and Ranveer Singh's "Apna Time Aayega" (My Time will come) has been registered in everyone's minds, and there are funny memes created around this line.

In fact, even the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle came up with a witty meme, and it's hilarious.

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

He - Do you really love me?

She - of course!

He - pic.twitter.com/oeq62UMonH — Nikita_25 (@nikita_pangare) January 10, 2019

Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me. #GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/QG2BEFRbF7 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 9, 2019

When you look up your common cold symptoms on the internet



Google : pic.twitter.com/E44UsbLGX3 — SwatKatðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@swatic12) January 9, 2019

Yo Yo Honey Singh's entire career described in one line.#GullyBoyTrailer pic.twitter.com/sJWSkckjD2 — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) January 9, 2019

The trailer of Gully Boy was launched on Wednesday in a grand way. It had Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, director Zoya Akhtar and producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani in attendance. Ranveer was in high spirits as he kept breaking into impromptu rap at the event. From teasing Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor's name and celebrating Farhan's birthday, Singh was into his character and kept rapping throughout.

At the launch, Alia was asked about her work experience with alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and the similarities between the two. To which, she said, "There are lots of similarities. Both are superb human beings and outstanding actors."

Both of them are really special to me and the only difference between them is that with one of them I am doing 'Gully Boys' and with the other, I am doing 'Brahmastra'."

To announce the date of Gully Boy's trailer release, a rap song titled Asli Hip Hop was released online. In the movie, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of an underground rapper and a part of his journey to become famous has been shown in the clipping. Interestingly, the rap has been crooned by Ranveer himself. The video has over 14 Million views on YouTube in very less time. The Zoya Akhtar-directorial is slated to release on Valentine's Day i.e. February 14.

