Gully Boy trailer: 5 reasons why Ranveer Singh-starrer hits all the right notes

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boys' trailer is here, and it will definitely create some magic on-screen

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

The new year has kick-started with a bang and how! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy's teaser left the entire world talking about it, and now, the makers have released the trailer of the movie on Wednesday (January 9), making the fans crazier with its musical drama.

This year, the audience will witness some fresh pairings, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is one of them! The duo has left no stone unturned to create magic on-screen. As the film is slated to hit the silver screen on February 14, let's take a look at how the trailer has a stroke a spark among the audience.

Ranveer Singh's rap:

Ranveer Singh's avatar as a rapper has left the audience starstruck with his vocal skills. From his body language to gestures, Ranveer has adapted every nitty-gritty details of the real-life rappers - Divine and Naezy - the two rappers of Mumbai, who have inspired the director to make a movie about it.

Zoya Akhtar's eye for details:

After Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, Zoya Akhtar is back with this musical drama. Her attention for details - including the shoot at real-life locations, to adapting the lifestyle of the real Mumbaikars, Zoya has already stricken a chord with its audience.

'Apna Time Aayega':

The dialogues of this film are no less than a rap song! The writer has added magic with its rapping style into the dialogues, making it more authentic as a musical drama one would look out for!

Alia and Ranveer's on-screen chemistry:

View this post on Instagram Gully BoyâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ #14thFeb #ApnaTimeAayega A post shared by Alia âÂÂÂÂ¨â­ÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ (@aliaabhatt) onJan 1, 2019 at 8:06pm PST

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's magical chemistry has left everyone spellbound. With Alia's rebel attitude as Sakina, and Ranveer's abundant love for his lady, the chemistry will surely set major couple goals to all the people in love out there.

Ensemble cast:

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Gully Boy has an ensemble cast which includes - Vijay Raaz, Amruta Subhash, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Kubra Sait to name a few. Every character has a special notch to the storyline, making Ranveer and Alia's characters a bit more realistic. Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma will act as a driving force in Ranveer Singh's life in Gully Boy.

'Gully Boy' is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. This is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya. The first movie they had worked on together was 'Dil Dhadkne Do'. The film is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt at Gully Boy trailer launch: Ranveer, Ranbir are superb human beings and actors

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates