Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy to have world premiere at Berlin film festival

bollywood

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin, will have its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival

Ranveer Singh in a still from Gully Boy

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin, will have its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival. The movie, loosely inspired by the life of rapper Divine, has been selected as part of the Berlinale Special programme. The first nine films chosen for the Competition and the Berlinale Special of the gala were announced via statement on Thursday.

Gully Boy, about street rappers from Mumbai, is so far among three productions which have been invited to participate in the Berlinale Special. As part of the Official Programme, Berlinale screens recent works by contemporary filmmakers, as well as documentaries and works with extraordinary formats.

Alongside the previously announced opening film, The Kindness of Strangers by Lone Scherfig, six productions and co-productions from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Serbia, and Turkey have been invited to take part in the Competition.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever