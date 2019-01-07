Gully Boy's latest poster showcases Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's chemistry

bollywood

The new poster of Gully Boy, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt looks as exciting as the previous ones

Gully Boy poster

After releasing three exciting posters from Gully Boy, now the filmmakers have released new poster of Gully Boy, having lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt featuring on it.

The new poster looks as exciting as the previous ones. The new poster is "all love" as Ranveer Singh is seen sharing a warm and passionate hug with Alia Bhatt. Alia plays the love interest of Ranveer Singh in the film and has a prominent role in the film.

Recently, the teaser of Gully Boy released on Friday along with the announcement that the film's trailer will release on January 9. The teaser showcases the journey of Ranveer's character in the form of a song Asli Hip Hop, which has been rapped by Ranveer Singh. The video has over 14 Million views on YouTube in very less time.

To build more excitement around the film, a new poster of the film has been launched and was shared by Excel Entertainment on their official Instagram account. Excel Entertainment wrote, "#GullyBoyTrailer out in 2 days! @ritesh_sid @zoieakhtar @faroutakhtar #TigerBaby @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt"

Ranveer Singh's character in the film will trace the story of a young Mumbai street rapper, inspired by the life of Divine and Naezy also includes others like them.

Gully Boy was recently announced as being a part of the Berlin International Film Festival. It will be screened in the Berlinale Special section of the prestigious festival, which will be held between February 7 and February 17. Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Directed by Zoya Akhtar Gully Boy will be released on February 14 in India.

