Gully Boy trailer: Ranveer Singh perfectly steps into shoes of rapper

Ranveer Singh in a still from the trailer

It's out! The highly-anticipated trailer of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer has been unveiled. Based on the lives of street rappers of Mumbai- Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, the trailer is a treat to watch as the film sees Ranveer and Alia sharing the screen together for the first time.

The two-minute-40-seconds clip shows the journey of the 'Padmaavat' star who plays the role of an underground rapper in India who beats all odds to become famous. Just like Ranveer, even Alia rebels against the society to achieve her dream.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Kalki Koechlin, who will be seen portraying a music producer.The Befikre actor took to social media to share the video, writing, 'His words will set him free. #GullyBoyTrailer out now".

Check out the trailer here:

The teaser of Gully Boy was released on Friday. To announce the date of Gully Boy's trailer release, a rap song titled Asli Hip Hop was released online. In the movie, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of an underground rapper and a part of his journey to become famous has been shown in the clipping. Interestingly, the rap has been crooned by Ranveer himself. The video has over 14 Million views on YouTube in very less time.

The Zoya Akhtar-directorial is slated to release on Valentine's Day i.e. February 14.

