Ranveer Singh is thrilled to catch Gully Boy's trailer, watch video

The makers of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy announced the release date of its trailer in a unique way

Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh

Early this morning the makers and lead cast of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt shared a pre-teaser of the film. The pre-teaser videos continue to maintain the eagerness for the film. The video has seen Ranveer Singh looking at his mobile and getting prepared for the trailer out. Also, Alia Bhatt peeping out from her window and the trailer out pop-up emerges. The trailer of the much-anticipated film Gully Boy is all set to come out on January 9, 2019.

The teaser of Gully Boy released on Friday, along with the announcement that the film's trailer releasing on January 9. To announce the date of Gully Boy's trailer release, a rap song titled Asli Hip Hop was released online. In the movie, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of an underground rapper and a part of his journey to become famous has been shown in the clipping. Interestingly, the rap has been crooned by Ranveer himself. The video has over 14 Million views on YouTube in very less time.

After releasing four exciting posters from Gully Boy, now the filmmakers are ready to create a storm with their official trailer. To make an announcement of the date of Gully Boy's trailer release, one more exciting video has been released by the lead cast Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on their official Social Media handles.

Ranveer Singh's character in the film will trace the story of a young Mumbai street rapper, inspired by the life of Divine and Naezy also includes others like them.

Gully Boy was recently announced as being a part of the Berlin International Film Festival. It will be screened in the Berlinale Special section of the prestigious festival, which will be held between February 7 and February 17.

Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Directed by Zoya Akhtar Gully Boy will be released on February 14 in India.

