Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'family', sends Instagram into meltdown

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share some photos with granddaughter Samara Sahni, son Ranbir Kapoor and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo on her Instagram account.

It is no secret that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the newest 'It' couple in Bollywood. The couple's social media posts just go on to prove the same as well. In fact, Alia's social media interactions with her beau's mum Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima reveal a lot about the easy rapport she shares with the Kapoor clan. Recently the Raazi actress joined the Kapoors in their annual vacation at New York and the pictures from their party are the latest talk of the town.



On Tuesday, Neetu Kapoor shared a few snaps from their New York diaries on Instagram and captioned it as, "All the heartbeats in these."

View this post on Instagram All the heartbeats in these ðððð A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) onJan 7, 2019 at 7:47pm PST

Soon after, Instagram went into a meltdown with fans commenting on how adorable the photos were. They not only spoke about Neetu's grand-daughter Samara but also how adorable the family looked in the photos. One user posted, "Awweee this is sooo adorable luv u [sic]," while another wrote, "So cute and adorable! May God bless u both !! All get well soon wishes for Rishi sir [sic]."



A third user wrote, "Aunty regards to chacha and bhau ranbir and bhabi @aliaabhatt .. tcr aunty ji @neetu54," referring to Alia's presence in the photo.



Alia Bhatt too left a comment on the photo. She left kisses and hearts and even got a reply from Riddhima. Alia's mother Soni Razdan too commented on the same post. Professionally, 2019 will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt co-starring for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Take A Step Ahead In Their Relationship?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI