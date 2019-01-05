Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take a step ahead in their relationship?

bollywood

Alia Bhatt headed for the US to usher in the New Year with Ranbir Kapoor and his family. They are stationed there for Rishi Kapoor's medical treatment

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are up and about in New York. The two have been posing with fans who are flooding social networking sites with their pictures. It appears the duo no longer wants to be coy.

They have been cosying up in the snapshots. Alia headed for the US to usher in the New Year with Ranbir and his family. They are stationed there for Rishi Kapoor's medical treatment.

Alia Bhatt welcomed the New Year with beau Ranbir Kapoor in New York where his dad Rishi Kapoor is seeking medical treatment. Neetu Kapoor shared snapshots on Instagram from the celebration, which also feature daughter Ridhima, her husband Bharat Sahni and their child, Samara.

Alia Bhatt also shared a pretty picture on Instagram welcoming 2019! The actress posted: "hello 2019 [sic]"

On the work front, both the actors will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Kalank which also features which features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

