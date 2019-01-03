Alia Bhatt: Relationship is like a cat in my life I want to protect

bollywood

Alia Bhatt in an interview talks about her relationships, her upcoming movies and more

Alia Bhatt/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Alia Bhatt recently got into a candid conversation with a leading daily, and from her upcoming movies of 2019 to her personal relationships, Alia has said it all! The actress, who will currently prepping up for her upcoming movie Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar is set to hit the silver screen on February 14.

After knowing how exasperated she is about Raazi's success, Alia Bhatt revealed how important her relationship is when is love! When she was by Hindustan Times, "There has been a lot of talk about your relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. Are you immune to such things now?"

Alia, who is now immune to her current relationship status, said: "Yes, there was too much [focus] on the personal life, and honestly, I have never had my personal life getting spoken about so much. Earlier, these talks were very upar upar se but this year, it suddenly became all about that. Such talks don't bother me, but I don't like talking about it is because somehow, it then diverts all the attention, and that's what it all becomes about. It's not as if a relationship is an achievement. It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It's seamless as well as beautiful and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm. You can say that it's like a cat in my life that I want to protect, and it's not ready to come on social media the way Edward has."

Gully Boy is Ranveer Singh's second collaboration with Zoya. The first movie they had worked on together was 'Dil Dhadkne Do'. The film is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day, February 14.

Apart from this, Ranveer and Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Takht'. The period drama also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Alia also has other films in her kitty including 'Brahmastra' opposite rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and multi-starrer 'Kalank'.

