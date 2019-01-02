Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ring in 2019 in New York

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor shared snapshots on Instagram from the celebration which had Alia Bhatt with Ranbir, Rishi and Ridhima with family

Alia Bhatt welcomed the New Year with beau Ranbir Kapoor in New York where his dad Rishi Kapoor is seeking medical treatment. Neetu Kapoor shared snapshots on Instagram from the celebration, which also feature daughter Ridhima, her husband Bharat Sahni and their child, Samara.

Neetu wrote, "Happy 2019. No resolutions, only wishes this year. Less pollution and traffic. Hope in the future, cancer is only a zodiac sign. No hatred, less poverty, loads of love, togetherness, happiness and most important, good health (sic)." It was get-together time for the Kapoors and Alia's presence is a clear indicator that she is considered family.

Last week, Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas with Alia Bhatt and family. Alia's sister Shaheen dropped a hint on social media by sharing pictures of the food table with guests around it. Though their faces were not visible, netizens were quick to guess that one of them was RK as he was seen in the same coloured outfit at the Kapoor get-together.

On the work front, both the actors will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Kalank which also features which features Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh.

