Was Ranbir Kapoor part of Alia Bhatt's Christmas celebrations?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were together on Christmas. He was part of the celebration at the Bhatt home. Those in the know say the reason he arrived fashionably late at the Kapoors' X'mas party because he was soaking in the festivities with his rumoured ladylove.



Shaheen Bhatt's Insta story

Alia's sister Shaheen dropped a hint on social media by sharing pictures of the food table with guests around it. Though their faces were not visible, netizens were quick to guess that one of them was RK as he was seen in the same coloured outfit at the Kapoor get-together.

Last week, a snapshot of a sad-looking Alia Bhatt and beau Ranbir Kapoor on the set of Brahmastra did the rounds. At a recent event, when she was asked about it, Alia quipped that that's how she looks and it is an unintentional facial expression. Perhaps RK would know better. Alia further said that she feels shy to talk about her relationship with Ranbir.

Asked how does she look at acceptance from her father on her relationship with Ranbir, Alia said: "Why are you going into future? You should stay in the present moment. To be honest, I don't want to talk about it. "I am feeling shy but I love my father and anything he says obviously means the world to me, but I don't want to talk about this right now."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has three films lined up, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh, and KJo's multi-starrer Kalank.

