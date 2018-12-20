Varun Dhawan has a weird request for Alia Bhatt on 'ask me anything'

bollywood

Alia Bhatt decided to go live on Instagram to address questions from her fans, Dhawan decided to pose as one, chirping in, "Please go shoot so they can call me"

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan took their playful banter to social media, with the latter evidently infringing on the former's time with her fans.

As Bhatt decided to go live on Instagram to address questions from her fans, Dhawan decided to pose as one, chirping in, "Please go shoot so they can call me." The duo is filming for Kalank in Hyderabad.

Alia made her Hindi film debut at the early age of 19 with Student of The Year. Now, other star kids like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have made their Hindi film debut this year. How does it feel when people term her as 'senior' to Janhvi and Sara, she said: "I am not a senior. If you call it senior, then I am a senior to them but I don't think there is such kind of vibe between us and they are not very much younger than me.

On her upcoming line-up of films, Alia said: "Kalank is releasing next year on April 18 and Gully Boy is releasing on February 14. Gully Boy has been selected at the Berlin Film Festival and Brahmastra is releasing on Christmas, so what a fabulous next year it's turning out for me."

