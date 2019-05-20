Jassie Gill: Music videos earned me films

music

Jassie Gill on bagging movies with top stars, including Kangana Ranaut's Panga

Jassie Gill

Jassie Gill used a chance get-away to Australia as an opportunity to earn money by washing cars. Over the three-month stint, he saved enough to create his debut album, gaining an inroad into Bollywood. Gill, who has charted a long journey to becoming a well-known singer, and an actor, has already worked with the finest in Bollywood, early on.

His tryst to improve the quality of his music videos enabled him to up his act as a performer before the camera, a feat which instantly drew the attention of filmmakers. "I bagged Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018)with Sonakshi Sinha due to my song, Nakhre, and then subsequently bagged the ongoing film, Panga with Kangana Ranaut."

Gill says most of his training as an actor happens from observing seasoned stars. "Noticing the body language of Neena [Gupta], Jimmy Sheirgill and Kangana is insightful. I play an encouraging husband to Kangana. She would guide me on approaching scenes." He has also expressed his desire to music director Shankar Mahadevan, to render "a track or two" in the sports film. "He has sent me a few [tracks]. If I feel I can sing them, I'll do it," says the singer, who recently released the single, Surma Kala, featuring Rhea Chakraborty.

