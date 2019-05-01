Kangana Ranaut's Panga to clash with mentor Anurag Basu's untitled film

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Basu.

Kangana Ranaut will now be taking on mentor Anurag Basu at the box office. Both their films are lined up for the Republic Day 2020 weekend. After Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which released on Republic Day, Kangana Ranaut had booked January 24, 2020, for Panga, which is directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

The actor is keen to be synonymous with Republic Day releases. Yesterday, the makers of Basu's untitled film announced that it will hit the marquee on January 24, 2020. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The action comedy was earlier slated for a September 6 release.

Talking about Kangana Ranaut's Panga directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is a story revolving around Kabaddi and also highlights the importance of family values, relationships, and challenging oneself to put their best foot forward. Ashwiny won accolades for her last outing Bareily Ki Barfi. The first schedule of Panga has been wrapped up.

Kangana and Ashwiny, have been bonding well and having a good time together. The filmmaker keeps posting pictures of the two from the shoot locations. Kangana will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player for the first time in the upcoming sports film. It also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chadha.

