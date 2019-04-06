See photo: Kangana Ranaut's got a new pillow for 'Panga'

bollywood

In one of the recent viral photographs on social media, Kangana Ranaut is seen resting her head on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's lap. The photo is from the sets of their upcoming film, Panga

Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial, Panga, in New Delhi. The two appear to be getting along like a house on fire if the pictures doing the rounds are any indication.



In one of the photographs, Kanana Ranaut is seen resting her head on the director, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's lap. "After a long day, nothing is worth more than the golgappa laughters and aloo tikki chats straight from the heart (sic)," posted Ashwiny on her Twitter account.

After a long day,nothing is worth more than the golgappa laughters & Alu tikki chats straight from the heart :) #KanganaRanaut #Pangastories pic.twitter.com/U7iukii8Ch — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) April 4, 2019

The duo has been devouring street food in the capital together. Kangana may be known for 'interfering' in her films' production, but looks like Kangy has begun indulging her tastebuds instead! As they say, comfort food comforts.

Panga is a story revolving around Kabaddi and also highlights the importance of family values, relationships, and challenging oneself to put their best foot forward. Not just this, Kangana urged Ashwiny to get a trainer for herself.

"Kangana pushed me to start training again. I've hired a trainer to go running with, in Chembur''. The director says that almost everyone has played kabaddi at some point in their life, but it's very pivotal to be technically correct. "We are showcasing international Kabaddi too and we want to get the moves right and at the same time make it look natural on screen, hence the extra effort. We won't be using any doubles'', said the director further adding that they would be training for two to three hours depending on everyone's schedule for Fox Star Studio's film.

Ashwiny won accolades for her last outing Bareily Ki Barfi. The first schedule of Panga has been wrapped up.

