Cannes 2019: On Day 5, Hina Khan looks gorgeous in metallic silver gown

television

Marking her fifth day in the French Riviera, Hina Khan owned the red carpet in a metallic silver strapless tulle gown by Alin Le Kal.

Hina Khan (Pic/Hina Khan's Instagram account)

Hina Khan who made her debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival seems to be enjoying her outing at the prestigious event. Yet again, the actor has left the fans awestruck as she hit the red carpet in a gorgeous metallic gown. Marking her fifth day in the French Riviera, Hina owned the red carpet in a metallic silver strapless tulle gown by Alin Le Kal. Khan was high on confidence and donned a pair of pointed silver heels perfectly matching her outfit.

The svelte beauty completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, fuschia lips and dewy make-up. The half-tied hair added grace to her appearance.

View this post on Instagram @festivaldecannes A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) onMay 18, 2019 at 10:17pm PDT

Yesterday, the poster of her upcoming film 'Lines' was launched at the mega event.

Giving some insight about her character, Nazia, in the film and the troubles she faces, Hina wrote on Instagram, "Emotions don't change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story."

"Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much as we loved it. This is the first look launched at Cannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can!" the post ended.

The film is helmed by Hussain Khan, written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. 'Lines' is produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid.

The diva stole all the limelight at her first Cannes red carpet appearance in a grey Ziad Nakad heavily embellished stonework gown with a plunging neckline, long trail and dramatic sleeves.

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates