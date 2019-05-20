Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor ups the style quotient in a Valentino gown

bollywood-fashion

Sonam Kapoor is considered a style icon by countless women and men and the Bollywood star always makes heads turn on the red carpet. Sonam made a mesmerising appearance at Cannes 2019 and we can't take our eyes off her!

Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2019. Pic/instagram.com/rheakapoor

Sonam Kapoor knows just how to work her outfits and she makes sure that she turns heads whenever she walks the red carpet. Her style sense is followed by many and it's not for nothing that she's considered a style icon by countless women and men across the world.

Sonam Kapoor just shared a picture of herself slaying it in a red ruffled Valentino gown at Cannes 2019 and we can't take our eyes off her.

Sonam Kapoor did her hair in a gorgeous braid held together by flowers and went low-key with stunning sun-kissed makeup. Doesn't she look gorgeous?

Sonam had made a glamorous appearance at Cannes 2018 in an exquisite nude Vera Wang gown while attending the red carpet for Hollywood movie Solo: A Star Wars Story. The long train of her dress - coloured in beige and yellow - followed around her gracefully as she strutted down the red carpet.

Before this lovely gown, Sonam Kapoor looked gorgeous in a dreamy pastel-hued Ralph and Russo lehenga ensemble, with her hair loosely tied in a braid and accessorised with a detailed 'parandi'. She wore simple earrings by Chopard, and the intricate henna design from her wedding to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja still adorned the hands of the actress.

Before Sonam made her Cannes 2019 appearance, reports had predicted that she'll be opting for her favourite designers, Ralph & Russo, this time around too.

Bollywood's resident fashionista and red carpet regular Sonam Kapoor worked extremely hard to attain that perfect look for Cannes. Nutritionist and pilates trainer Radhika Karle, who has been working with her for the past eight years, reveals that the actor alters her workout regimen and diet a month before the gala.

"Red carpet outings involve high slit gowns and backless outfits, so we keep the leg work tough. There is as much emphasis on upper body workout because one needs to have a toned back to flaunt those dresses," reasons Karle, who has devised a mix of pilates and cardio for Kapoor. "We do combo trainer and some traditional mat pilates routines in the mornings. Her evenings are dedicated to weight training and cardio. She picked up spinning when she was in Los Angeles recently, and continues to do that as well."

