All you need to know about Sumeet Vyas' role in Rajkummar Rao's Made In China

bollywood

Sumeet Vyas, who plays Rajkumar Rao's brother in Made In China, on his prep for part of a businessman

Sumeet Vyas

His act as Kareena Kapoor Khan's love interest in Veere Di Wedding behind him, Sumeet Vyas has trained his focus on his next Bollywood offering, Made In China. Slipping into the role of a brother to Rajkummar Rao's character in Dinesh Vijan's production, Vyas reveals he plays a shrewd businessman in the Mikhil Musale-directed film.

The actor tells mid-day, "My character is one who can go to any extent to get [profits in his] business. I spent a few days in town visiting businessmen who sell products made in China, in wholesale. I tried to understand what they do to up their profit. It helped me pick up nuances, like the way they talk, the confidence they exhibit and their lingo. It's a universe of its own."



Rajkummar Rao

Describing his character as "suave and shrewd", Vyas is almost fascinated to realise that the personality is a way of life for several businessmen. Co-star Rao, he says, was welcoming on the first day of their interaction, but Vyas recalls being taken aback by his method of speech. "It dawned on me later that he is speaking to everyone in the accent he is meant to have in the film. He went about doing it without any fuss; like homework. When you're around such hard-working people, you

have to put your A-game on."

