It's a wrap for Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's Made In China

Made in China is directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film will feature Rajkummar Rao as a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni Roy as his feisty wife

Made In China's wrap-up party. Pic/instagram.com/imouniroy

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy have wrapped up shooting for their upcoming comedy film Made in China. The Gold actress recently took to Instagram, where she shared a few pictures from the film's wrap up party. The two actors can be seen cutting a cake which has "Film wrap Made in China" written on it.

Mouni captioned the image: "Oh what a trip! 'Made in China'"

Made in China is directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film features Rajkummar as a struggling Gujarati businessman and Mouni as his feisty wife.

It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati. The film also stars Boman Irani and is slated to release on August 30.

Rajkummar, who is riding high on the success of Stree, was also a part of the Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which hit theatres on February 1. Also, a sequel to the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree is likely to go on floors next year with the same cast. Stree, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, was one of the most commercially successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

A source close to the project said the sequel is currently in the scripting stage. "It will happen next year. We are working on the script. There are few ideas for Stree 2. The expectations are high on Stree 2, so the team wants to give their best shot as we are not in a hurry to make it," the source said." Mouni Roy will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Brahmastra.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS