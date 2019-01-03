Made In China new still shows Rajkummar Rao on streets of China

bollywood

Made In China makers shared a new still from the film with Rajkummar Rao on streets of China. The film also stars Mouni Roy

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Made In China. Picture courtesy/Maddock Films' Instagram account

To welcome 2019, the Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films took to their Instagram account to share a new still from their upcoming film Made In China. The picture shows Rajkummar Rao on the streets of China. The picture was captioned, "This 2019 will bring you a journey of its kind.âÂÂ¬ âÂÂª#MadeInChina in cinemas on August 30th, 2019.âÂÂ¬ #DineshVijan @pvijan @rajkummar_rao @imouniroy @boman_irani @mikhilmusale27 @sharadakarki"

Rajkummar Rao, who is currently holidaying in London has been sharing pictures from his trip on Instagram. While co-star Mouni Roy was holidaying with her family in Dubai has also been posting images on her social media accounts. Here's a look at few of them:

In November, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy wrapped up the shoot of Mikhil Musale's Made in China. Rajkummar took to Twitter to share a picture of the team post the wrap. The film is a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman (Rajkummar) and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. Actress Mouni Roy is set to play Rajkummar's wife in the movie, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Also featuring actor Boman Irani, Made in China is scheduled to release in August next year. The film is being directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won an award for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju.

Rajkummar who is currently riding high on the success of Stree will also be a part of the Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which is scheduled to hit theatres on February 1 next year. Mouni Roy will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Brahmastra.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates