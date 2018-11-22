It's a wrap for Rajkummar Rao's Made In China

bollywood

The film features Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Made in China is scheduled to release in August next year.

Made In China movie poster, featuring Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao. Pic: Instagram/@rajkummarrao

Rajkummar Rao has completed shooting of MikhilMusale's Made in China. Announcing the schedule wrap, Rajkummar on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote: "Schedule wrap for 'Made in China'. What a fun shoot, can't wait to share it with you guys on the big screen."

Along with the tweet, the Stree actor also shared an image with his team.

The film is hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman (Rajkummar) and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. Actress Mouni Roy is set to play Rajkummar's wife in the movie, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Also featuring actor Boman Irani, Made in China is scheduled to release in August next year. The film is being directed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won an award for his 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju.

Rajkummar who is currently riding high on the success of Stree will also be a part of the Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, which is scheduled to hit theaters on February 1 next year. Mouni Roy will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS