Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra is proud of Hina Khan's achievements

Priyanka Chopra invited Hina Khan for a party at Cannes Film Festival, and Hina Khan was touched by this gesture. She thanked Priyanka by calling her "walking inspiration" and the Barfi actress replied through a sweet note

Hina Khan shared these photos on her Instagram account.

Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty were at the French Riviera to celebrate films at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. It was Hina Khan, who was one of the first television actresses to attend the prestigious film festival. A reputed magazine editor made fun of Hina's presence at the Cannes and commented on her picture stating that suddenly Cannes has turned into Chandivali studios in Andheri, Mumbai. Several television actors, Ekta Kapoor, and Farah Khan came out in support of Hina and praised her growth. Joining the list now is Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She said that she is proud of the achievements Hina Khan, whose appearance at the Cannes Film Festival has been widely spoken about in the Indian media.

Priyanka Chopra and Hina Khan made their Cannes Film Festival debut for different reasons this year. The desi girl, who was there with her husband, even called Hina over for a party and posed for a photograph depicting 'desi girl power' at the gala. Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to share a 'thank you' note for Mrs. Jonas, where she also called her a "walking inspiration."

Priyanka Chopra acknowledged Hina's post and replied to the message with a sweet gesture. She wrote: "Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Girls for girls. [sic]"

Hina Khan revealed that she felt like an outsider at the Cannes Film Festival only until she received an "unexpected invitation" from Priyanka to her party.

Hina wrote: "An unexpected invitation by a world star... personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared myself to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn't need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn't have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them."

"You somehow know everything... As you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes, I have taken risks and I am still taking them, when I almost have everything in my television career...position, power, money everything. But someone has to start somewhere, I believe. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all."

Hina Khan made the most of her time there and was in the good company of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and others.

