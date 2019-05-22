Umesh Shukla's Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man is back on screen

web-series

Pulled off air during polls at the EC's directive, Eros Now's 10-part web series on prime minister - Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man - reinstated today

A still from the show

On April 30, mid-day had reported that Eros Now, adhering to the directive of the Election Commission (EC), had pulled down Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man - a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - during the polling tenure. With a day to go before the election results, director Umesh Shukla says that the web series will be reinstated on the OTT platform today.

"We have gone live with five episodes today. While we will release two fresh ones tomorrow, the last three episodes of the 10-part series will stream subsequently." Quiz him if the three-week delay will have an impact on the audience's response, and the director maintains an optimistic stance. "The audience is still interested in knowing about Modi's journey."



Umesh Shukla

The Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi - the release of which was also stalled by the EC during the seven-phase polling - hits theatres on May 24. But the filmmaker is far from threatened. "The creative aspect sets us apart from the film. Also, the movie-going audience is different from those who consume OTT content."

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi on Modi biopic: The Election Commission's decision stemmed from fear

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates