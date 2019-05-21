Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor brings out her inner charm in this stunning tuxedo

bollywood-fashion

Sonam Kapoor is all set to mesmerise her charm in the Chopard Party in a stunning outfit by Ralph and Russo

Sonam Kapoor. Pic: Instagram/@rheakapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who crashed the Internet wit with her up-top fashion games in the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019 since Monday, is now ready to make the heads turn once again.

Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, in which the can be seen all dressed up for the event. Sonam's stunning outfit by Ralph and Russo oozes sass and confidence. For the special occasion, Sonam donned a Couture tuxedo dripping in 155 carats of Columbian emeralds. Check out her look below:

Isn't she setting some a high bar for all the trendsetters out there?

Earlier, on Monday, the Neerja actress graced the Gala with her beige coloured embellished couture. She completed her look with nude lips and smokey eye makeup. Her hair tied up enhanced her curvaceous physique.

She also charmed the audience with her different avatars. Check them out:

Sonam had made a glamorous appearance at Cannes 2018 in an exquisite beige coloured Vera Wang gown while attending the red carpet for Hollywood movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.

After the Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, it now turns out that the actor is here to stay and slay.

The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25.

