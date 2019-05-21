Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor brings out her inner charm in this stunning tuxedo
Sonam Kapoor is all set to mesmerise her charm in the Chopard Party in a stunning outfit by Ralph and Russo
Sonam Kapoor, who crashed the Internet wit with her up-top fashion games in the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2019 since Monday, is now ready to make the heads turn once again.
Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Tuesday, in which the can be seen all dressed up for the event. Sonam's stunning outfit by Ralph and Russo oozes sass and confidence. For the special occasion, Sonam donned a Couture tuxedo dripping in 155 carats of Columbian emeralds. Check out her look below:
View this post on Instagram
In custom @ralphandrusso couture Tuxedo, and @chopard high jewellery for #chopardparfums
Isn't she setting some a high bar for all the trendsetters out there?
Earlier, on Monday, the Neerja actress graced the Gala with her beige coloured embellished couture. She completed her look with nude lips and smokey eye makeup. Her hair tied up enhanced her curvaceous physique.
View this post on Instagram
When India does couture. @abujanisandeepkhosla painting @sonamkapoor in silver. #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2019
She also charmed the audience with her different avatars. Check them out:
View this post on Instagram
@sonamkapoor today in @maisonvalentino for @chopard #chopardparfums #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2019
View this post on Instagram
ðÂÂ» when you do breakfast in Cannes. This morning, for @chopard
Sonam had made a glamorous appearance at Cannes 2018 in an exquisite beige coloured Vera Wang gown while attending the red carpet for Hollywood movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.
After the Bollywood divas, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut, it now turns out that the actor is here to stay and slay.
The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25.
Also Read: Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor arrives with sister Rhea, shares stories; watch video
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Vivek Oberoi defends Aishwarya Rai-exit poll meme: What has Sonam Kapoor done for women empowerment?
- Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor flaunts her curvaceous side at the gala
- Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at the red carpet in white gown
- Vivek Oberoi on Modi biopic: The Election Commission's decision stemmed from fear
- Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava: I have no issues with Akshay Kumar
- De De Pyaar De Box Office: Despite slow start, the film to break even by the end of its first week
- Diana Penty on her Cannes 2019 outing: Hadn't chosen my outfit till the last day
- Sanjay Kapoor congratulates daughter Shanaya on entering the B-town
- Television actors are as good as film actors, urge telly stars
- Here's why Namik Paul backed out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Here's why Asha Negi is sceptical about working with boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor splashes shades of Red, Purple and Golden