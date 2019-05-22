Ajay Devgn shares a throwback photo with Tabu; caption is hilarious

bollywood

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account to share a throwback photo of himself with his dear friend, Tabu from the film, Vijaypath

Ajay Devgn shared this photo on his Instagram account.

Looks like, Ajay Devgn was scrolling through some old memories on Tuesday evening and stumbled upon this hilarious memory from the sets of Vijaypath (1994). The memory is a photo, which has a young Ajay Devgn and Tabu in their characters' avatar. While Tabu is decked in a hot pink sequinned bridal lehenga, Ajay is seen in white casuals with black boots.

What is funny about this photo? Ajay Devgn is seen holding a sheet and a pen in his hand, probably rehearsing his dialogues, and is fast asleep, while he's seated on the chair with his mouth wide open. On the other hand, Tabu is seen in a clumsy seating position and lost in thoughts. Ajay shared this memory with his friends and followers on Instagram. He posted this photo and wrote: "Still haven't figured if the reason to fall asleep was the puzzle or Tabu [sic]"

Ajay Devgn's fans were quick enough to guess the movie's name - Vijaypath. The first one to comment on this post was Ajay's Golmaal co-actor, Kunal Kemmu. He wrote, "Hahahahahaha".

Talking about Ajay and Tabu, they share a great rapport and share a strong friendship. The actress and Ajay have done several films together, with the recent one being, De De Pyaar De. Tabu plays the character of Ajay's estranged wife in this film wile Rakul Preet Singh plays his love interest.

The film is doing great business at the box office. De De Pyaar De opened to Rs 10.41 crore on Friday (figure includes collections of Thursday's previews) and ended its first-weekend tally at Rs 38.54 crore.

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Hero, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.

