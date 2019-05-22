Rhea Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 look: Wanted to add drama to a tuxedo

bollywood

As Sonam Kapoor makes her Cannes appearance in a couture tux, stylist sister Rhea Kapoor deconstructs what has made her the red carpet favourite over past 10 years

If Sonam K Ahuja is the red carpet queen, producer sister Rhea Kapoor is the mastermind behind her carefully curated and envy-inducing looks. And come summer, the French Riviera serves as the perfect setting for the Kapoor sisters to display their sartorial game. Of course, this year is all the more special - Sonam completes a decade at the Cannes Film Festival.

"We brainstormed on the look for a while, toying with the idea of a tuxedo. We eventually settled for a beautiful white tuxedo, one that was simple but had adequate drama to it," says Rhea, who made Sonam ditch the gown for a Ralph & Russo couture tuxedo that was beautifully offset with emerald jewellery.



Rhea Kapoor

Even before the actor sashayed down the red carpet yesterday, she has been making waves with her looks that are as eclectic as they are fashionably forward. Sonam's spin on a modern Maharani, with her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation, has been particularly talked about. "The theme of the Chopard party was the Knight Of Kings.

So, I had a vision of exactly what I wanted. It was a mix of old Hollywood and Indian royalty. The creation was referenced from a picture of an actress that I had on my phone for a long time. The outfit was made in three weeks," says Rhea, who tried a softer look with a red Maison Valentino number. From playing dress-up with their mother's jewellery as kids to designing looks for international galas, the Kapoor girls have come a long way in their romance with fashion. Talking of their collaborations, Rhea says, "I run the looks by her, but she trusts me a 100 per cent. I have complete autonomy to choose her ensembles."

