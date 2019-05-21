Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor looks fresh as a daisy in a yellow custom gown

bollywood-fashion

Sonam Kapoor has brought her fashion A-game to Cannes 2019. From her fiery red Valentino gown on the first day to her Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble, Sonam looks stunning to the T!

Sonam Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/sonamkapoor

Sonam Kapoor has brought her fashion A-game to Cannes 2019. From her fiery red Valentino gown on the first day to her Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble, Sonam looks stunning to the T! Now, the Veere Di Wedding actress has changed into a gorgeous yellow custom gown by Ashi Studio, and it's all things fresh and sunny.

Sonam Kapoor is known for her unique sartorial choices that make her stand apart from everybody else. And this year at Cannes, she's proving just why she is known as a global style icon. Check out her latest Cannes look here:

Sonam Kapoor's voluminous ruffled off-shoulder gown is sure to brighten up your day. The actress accessorised her outfit only with a single ring, drop earrings, and matching yellow sandals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMay 21, 2019 at 4:47am PDT

Sonam kept her makeup classy with a bright red pout, rosy cheeks and her hair tied back. With a plunging back, Sonam Kapoor has made the most of her outfit by posing by a lovely flowering tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMay 21, 2019 at 4:44am PDT

Talking about her previous two looks, Sonam stunned the world in a red Valentino gown that looked like it was made just for her. Sonam Kapoor did her hair in a gorgeous braid held together by flowers and went low-key with stunning sun-kissed makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onMay 20, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

She then opted for an off-shoulder Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble, and she completed her look with nude lips and smokey eye makeup.

We can't wait to see what Sonam Kapoor wears next for her Cannes 2019 appearances!

Also read: Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor ups the style quotient in a Valentino gown

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates