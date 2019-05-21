Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor looks fresh as a daisy in a yellow custom gown
Sonam Kapoor has brought her fashion A-game to Cannes 2019. From her fiery red Valentino gown on the first day to her Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble, Sonam looks stunning to the T!
Sonam Kapoor has brought her fashion A-game to Cannes 2019. From her fiery red Valentino gown on the first day to her Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble, Sonam looks stunning to the T! Now, the Veere Di Wedding actress has changed into a gorgeous yellow custom gown by Ashi Studio, and it's all things fresh and sunny.
Sonam Kapoor is known for her unique sartorial choices that make her stand apart from everybody else. And this year at Cannes, she's proving just why she is known as a global style icon. Check out her latest Cannes look here:
I had the incredible honour of Launching the incredible collection Garden Of Kings from @chopard It promotes sustainable luxury and is made of precious materials from nature. What a moving story behind everyone of the #chopardparfums from this collection. âï¸ custom @ashistudio
Sonam Kapoor's voluminous ruffled off-shoulder gown is sure to brighten up your day. The actress accessorised her outfit only with a single ring, drop earrings, and matching yellow sandals.
Sonam kept her makeup classy with a bright red pout, rosy cheeks and her hair tied back. With a plunging back, Sonam Kapoor has made the most of her outfit by posing by a lovely flowering tree.
Talking about her previous two looks, Sonam stunned the world in a red Valentino gown that looked like it was made just for her. Sonam Kapoor did her hair in a gorgeous braid held together by flowers and went low-key with stunning sun-kissed makeup.
She then opted for an off-shoulder Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble, and she completed her look with nude lips and smokey eye makeup.
It’s always my proudest moment in Cannes to see @sonamkapoor shine in work by Indian designers. Nothing feels quite like it. Who better for the @chopard Night of the Kings than the kings of Indian couture and beyond @abujanisandeepkhosla â¨ #cannes2019 #cannesfilmfestival #chopardparfums
We can't wait to see what Sonam Kapoor wears next for her Cannes 2019 appearances!
Also read: Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor ups the style quotient in a Valentino gown
