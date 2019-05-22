Aamir Khan hosts party for mother-in-law's 75th birthday

bollywood

Kiran Rao's mother turned 75. Reason enough for husband Aamir Khan to host a bash at his Panchgani bungalow to celebrate the landmark year. He shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "All of amma's near and dear ones... almost all (sic)."

Apart from the Raos, the actor's ammi Zeenat and his Bandra buddies, Ali and Karim Hajee, are also seen in the picture. Son Azad was keen that their pet dogs be part of the family portrait as well.

View this post on Instagram Azad, me, K, Amma and Appa. A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onMay 20, 2019 at 9:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy 75th Amma! Lots of love. a. A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) onMay 20, 2019 at 9:57am PDT

Recently, Aamir Khan also wished his Ammi on mother's day by calling her the best mom in the world. He took to his Instagram to share some adorable family photos from his younger days.

On the work front, post Thugs Of Hindostan debacle, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is set to release on Christmas, the next year 2020. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni which will be directed by Secret Superstar fame, Advait Chandan and co-produced with the association of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks. The film, based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, follows Forrest Gump, a dim-witted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in 20th century the USA. In a first of its kind, Aamir Khan will slip into a character and is set to deliver yet another never done before role with this film. With the announcement, Khan has captured the attention of the audience, who are anticipating for more. Earlier, the actor had also revealed that he would be sporting a turban for some part of the film.

