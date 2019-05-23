Disha Patani shares a video in slow motion twirling all the way for her fans!

bollywood

Disha Patani, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film with Salman Khan, dazzled in an orange dress during the promotions of Bharat and posted a picture in slow motion on her social media

Disha Patani

The fitness icon, Disha Patani has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek into her routine, time and again. Disha has been soaring the temperature high on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy.

Recently, the dazzling actress posted a video on social media, during the promotions of Bharat. Disha looked gorgeous in a floral sleeveless orange dress, leaving her hair open with popping pink eye colour to go with the look. Disha took to her social media and shared a video in slow motion.

Check out the video right here:

View this post on Instagram Slow motion mein ðÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 22, 2019 at 6:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¼ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 22, 2019 at 6:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 22, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

Ever since the makers of Bharat have dropped the trailer, Disha Patani has been grabbing eyeballs with the absolutely gorgeous retro avatar.

The actress has set the song 'Slow Motion Mein' on fire with her sizzling looks and the groovy steps. The song features the actress in a yellow saree and later, as a trapeze artist. Her performance will get you grooving on it. Slow Motion has garnered immense appreciation from all quarters, where Disha Patani is shaking a leg with superstar Salman Khan.

The video of their song Slow Motion has already raked in 50 million views in less than a month!

Popular amongst the brands, the actress has emerged as the youngest brand ambassador for many and also the first Indian face for the International brands.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

In Bharat, the actress will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artist. This is the first time she will be sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan, and that too at such an early stage in her career.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, and releases on Eid, 2019. Apart from this, Disha has also bagged an Anees Bazmee rom-com film opposite Kartik Aaryan.

