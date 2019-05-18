See Photo: Disha Patani oozes oomph in this pink monokini

bollywood

Baaghi 2 star Disha Patani looks beautiful in her latest Instagram photo

Disha Patani. Pic: Instagram/@dishapatani

The social media sensation, Disha Patani is back with a yet-another sizzling post. The latest picture shared by Disha Patani has left her fans gasping for breath. Posing in a cute hot pink monokini, she looks cheerful and fresh as ever.

The Baaghi actress shared the image on her Instagram handle. Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¸ðÂÂ¡ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 17, 2019 at 8:43pm PDT

Doesn't she look stunning?

Disha Patani never fails to turn heads with her glamorous pictures on social media. Check out some of her bold and beautiful pictures:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onSep 19, 2018 at 11:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ #MyCalvins @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMar 18, 2019 at 12:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram HeavenâÂÂï¸Â A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJan 1, 2018 at 8:18pm PST

The fitness icon has been treating the fans with her dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek from her routine. Recently, she shared a video of her doing a tricky butterfly kick. Watch here:

Disha Patani always stuns her followers with some of her beautiful photos. Taking the internet by storm with 18.4 million followers, her captivating action pictures and videos receive more messages from girls rather than boys.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha is busy prepping for Mohit Suri's Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo is currently in Mauritius, where they are undergoing training in diving and snorkelling.

Disha shared a few photos of her training on social media. In one of the humorous posts, Disha shared a snap which shows her training inside a swimming pool with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, she wrote, "When you look like a potato after 3 days of cheat meals".

The 26-year-old actress will also be seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. The actress will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artist in Abbas Zafar's directorial. This is the first time she will be sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan, and that too at such an early stage in her career.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, and releases on Eid, 2019.

Apart from this, Disha has also bagged an Anees Bazmee rom-com film opposite Kartik Aaryan.

