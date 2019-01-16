Disha Patani receives more DM from her female fans than her male fans

bollywood

Taking the internet by storm with her captivating action pictures and videos, Disha Patani receives more messages from girls rather than boys.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has been receiving a lot of DM's not only from male fans but also from all her female fans who are in awe of her fitness and lifestyle. Her female fans are curious to know about Disha's fitness regime and the routine she follows.

The actress who is quite popular on social media was surprised to see her popularity among female fans. Disha Patani had amassed a sizeable fan-following through her sizzling fashion sense, ultra-hot photoshoots, and regular Instagram posts.

Check out her latest post:

On the work front, Disha Patani is spearheading for her upcoming film Bharat doesn't miss out a single chance on sharing her impeccable workout videos and high octane action stunts on Instagram. Taking the internet by storm with her captivating action pictures and videos the actress receives more messages from girls rather than boys.

The actress representing the trapeze artist is working relentlessly to nail the art. Owing to immense fan following in India, Disha Patani has become a national sensation for her incredible workout prep for Bharat. Disha is the only actress in Bollywood to perfect her action roles without using a body double which has garnered her love from her fans.

One of the most loved celebrities on social media Disha Patani is rapidly growing on social media with 17 million followers.

Disha Patani gave a blockbuster hit, Baaghi 2 which had set the box office on fire. After the blockbuster success of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Disha Patani will be next seen in the upcoming film Bharat along with superstar Salman Khan.

