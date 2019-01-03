Photos: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's cosy vacation in Maldives
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani rang in their New Year in Maldives
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff headed to Maldives to bring in the New Year. The rumoured couple did not share any pictures of them together. However, the netizens were smart enough to predict that the couple is spending quality time at the island. Both Tiger and Disha kept sharing photos and videos from the picturesque location which was proof enough to understand that the Baaghi 2 pair is celebrating the festive season together.
Terming the location as 'paradise', Disha took to her Instagram account to share a video of hers breathing in the fresh 'salty' air.
Another post had her hanging on a hammock in the middle of the ocean.
This post was later followed by pictures of creatures and pearls from the ocean. Probably, the couple went snorkelling.
Disha's love for maxi dresses is well evident through her posts and outings. In this picture, she is seen wearing a lovely blue maxi dress and passing by the sea.
Well, another picture that took the internet by storm was Disha in a nude bikini and sitting on the jetski, all set for a swim ride. She captioned the photo as, "Eat sleep swim repeat, so how are you guys celebrating your new years [sic]."
Eat sleep swim repeatðÂÂ¸ so how are you guys celebrating your new yearsðÂÂÂ
Now, take a look at Instagram posts shared by Tiger Shroff, where he is seen dancing his heart out and doing what he does the best - stunts.
Thats what happens when you eat icecream all week... crashlanding #bellyflop #wipeout #ðÂ¤®ðÂÂÂ
The couple is back to Mumbai from their vacation and will start with their respective projects.
