Photos: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's cosy vacation in Maldives

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani rang in their New Year in Maldives

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. Picture Courtesy: Disha and Tiger's Instagram account.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff headed to Maldives to bring in the New Year. The rumoured couple did not share any pictures of them together. However, the netizens were smart enough to predict that the couple is spending quality time at the island. Both Tiger and Disha kept sharing photos and videos from the picturesque location which was proof enough to understand that the Baaghi 2 pair is celebrating the festive season together.

Terming the location as 'paradise', Disha took to her Instagram account to share a video of hers breathing in the fresh 'salty' air.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¸ paradise A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onDec 26, 2018 at 6:41am PST

Another post had her hanging on a hammock in the middle of the ocean.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onDec 27, 2018 at 11:14pm PST

This post was later followed by pictures of creatures and pearls from the ocean. Probably, the couple went snorkelling.

View this post on Instagram Beautiful ocean and its creatures ðÂÂ¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onDec 28, 2018 at 7:06pm PST

Disha's love for maxi dresses is well evident through her posts and outings. In this picture, she is seen wearing a lovely blue maxi dress and passing by the sea.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onDec 30, 2018 at 3:39am PST

Well, another picture that took the internet by storm was Disha in a nude bikini and sitting on the jetski, all set for a swim ride. She captioned the photo as, "Eat sleep swim repeat, so how are you guys celebrating your new years [sic]."

Now, take a look at Instagram posts shared by Tiger Shroff, where he is seen dancing his heart out and doing what he does the best - stunts.

View this post on Instagram Hope you guys are “#takingiteasy“ this holiday! A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onDec 24, 2018 at 11:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram Flying into #2019 like...âÂ¤ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onDec 31, 2018 at 1:34am PST

The couple is back to Mumbai from their vacation and will start with their respective projects.

