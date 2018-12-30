Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have fun in the sun

bollywood

The two have been sharing solo snapshots on their respective social media accounts but the backdrop is the same!

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are holidaying together. The two have been sharing solo snapshots on their respective social media accounts but the backdrop is the same! The couple is said to be in the Maldives, their favourite getaway. Why so coy still?

Disha Patani has been updating her fans with sultry images from the vacation. The actress posted: "paradise [sic]"

Though the duo is not posting images together, but Tiger Shroff's social media handle has said it all! The actor captioned the recent picture: "Thats what happens when you eat icecream all week... crashlanding #bellyflop #wipeout [sic]"

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is ready to up his killing-machine act for Baaghi 3. Before the film rolls next year, director Ahmed Khan wants the actor to train in combat techniques that are used by agents of Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency.

Says a source, "Tiger will head to Israel to pick up combat styles that are taught at Mossad. They excel in particular forms of martial arts that include hand-to-hand combat, hand strikes, throws, grappling and choking. He will also learn Krav Maga, which is essentially a military self-defence system developed for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF)."

