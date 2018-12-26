Tiger Shroff brings 14 state-level fighters for MMA fight nights; More details inside

bollywood

Fourteen state-level fighters come together for Tiger Shroff-helmed MMA fight nights; the first of a series kicks off in February next year

Tiger Shroff

His physical prowess playing a crucial role in paving his way to stardom, Tiger Shroff is set to promote a sport that has inarguably made him the man he is. Akin to physical bouts that are popular in the West, Shroff will organise a series of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fight nights next year, with the first event set to take place in early February.

Having previously told mid-day that he was often inundated with questions on how he developed his skills, Shroff says this move will promote the sport among the youth in India. "The event will encourage many Indian martial artistes, and motivate the youth - those who are interested, and willing to learn - to take up MMA. These kinds of celebrated fight nights are popular in foreign countries, and now, Indians will witness the same," says the actor. Pointing out that apart from encouraging fitness, MMA also plays a role in disciplining individuals, Shroff adds, "Our aim is to spread awareness about the sport, and to highlight that India also has credible MMA athletes."

The team behind Shroff's MMA centre, MMA Matrix, will aid in organising this event. Sister Krishna, we hear, will play a crucial role in the developments. A source says that the bouts will take place among 14 city and state-level fighters, who will compete with each other in seven rounds. "The top three fighters will be felicitated. We will also welcome and assess athletes who approach us with a request for participation. Furthermore, should the winners wish to take part in international fight nights, our studio will support them in their effort." The February bout, the source adds, will take place in an indoor Worli stadium.

In a bid to match international standards, the team plans to feature world-class commentators, ring girls, state-of-the-art lights and music, with a live international DJ in tow. Industry folk are expected to attend this event. "Our medical partners will ensure that safety standards are met. The fights will be sanctioned by AIMMAA [All India Mixed Martial Arts Association]. Officials, including referees, will belong to the association," says Alan Fenandes, director of operations, MMA Matrix.

