Tiger Shroff to learn Krav Maga for Baaghi 3 shoot

Tiger Shroff to train in combat techniques employed by Mossad ahead of Baaghi 3 shoot

Tiger Shroff. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Tiger Shroff is ready to up his killing-machine act for Baaghi 3. Before the film rolls next year, director Ahmed Khan wants the actor to train in combat techniques that are used by agents of Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency.

Says a source, "Tiger will head to Israel to pick up combat styles that are taught at Mossad. They excel in particular forms of martial arts that include hand-to-hand combat, hand strikes, throws, grappling and choking. He will also learn Krav Maga, which is essentially a military self-defence system developed for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF)."



Ahmed Khan

Khan says, "I am figuring out how to approach these training agencies, including the Academi in the US. I want the action in Baaghi 3 to be authentic. While Tiger reprises his role as Ronnie, the sequel won't kick off from where Baaghi 2 (2018) ended."

