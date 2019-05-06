On the set: Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur are training for 'something special' for Malang

bollywood

As Disha Patani is headed for her upcoming film Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu, she shared a picture with co-star Kapur, raising her fans' curiosity.

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur have begun shooting for Mohit Suri's Malang in Mauritius. The actors are undergoing training in diving and snorkelling, as several action scenes will be shot underwater in the revenge thriller.

Disha has been sharing snapshots from the beachfront with her co-star. She wrote, "Training for something special (sic)."

Dressed up in a black diving suit, with hairs loosely tied at the back, Disha is all smiles. While Kapur can be seen in knee-length shorts flaunting his chiselled body.

View this post on Instagram Training for something special #malangðÂÂ¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 5, 2019 at 3:27am PDT

Kapur, who has to appear lean for the current schedule, has been asked to bulk up for the next, which will be shot in Mumbai.

The news of the film was confirmed on March 4 by the makers and is the first project for all the four actors - Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. 'Malang' will be a revenge drama which will be directed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Jay Shewakramani. Suri is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2' was a hit.

Reportedly, 'Malang' will be shot at various exotic locations including Mauritius and Goa from March onwards. The film is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020.

Disha is also eyeing the release of Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' where she is playing the role of a trapeze artist.

Also Read: Photos: Disha Patani takes a dip in the sea in this black monikini

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates