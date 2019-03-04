Malang: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor in Mohit Suri's romance-drama

bollywood

Malang will be shot in Mauritius and Goa from March onwards and will release on February 14, 2020.

Malang cast

Mohit Suri's upcoming revenge drama Malang has already become a melting pot of talent with actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu coming together to tell this romantic yet thrilling tale on the big screen.

Director, Mohit Suri says, "With Malang, I am essentially returning to genre I enjoy the most, intense edgy and mad. I hope Malang is as thrilling and exciting an experience for the audience to see as much as it has already been for me."

This film also marks Luv Ranjan's first association with Mohit. Producer Luv Ranjan says, "Bhushan and I have been wanting to do a musical for a long time and as a filmmaker, I have been a fan of Mohit since Awarapan. When Mohit told me about Malang, I was blown to know how he has outdone himself in every aspect at the script stage itself. I am excited as a fan and waiting to go Malang."

This film marks the coming together of Mohit, Aditya and Bhushan after the box office and musical success of Aashiqui 2 in 2013.

Producer, Bhushan Kumar says, "This is Luv and my fourth production together. Malang has the perfect mix of well-written story, beautiful songs and strong characters. After Aashiqui 2, which was a defining film in Mohit, Aditya and even my career as a producer, I am glad to back Mohit's next directorial. We have previously worked with Anil, Kunal and Disha and I am happy they are on board for Malang. We are really excited to get this one rolling."

Malang will be shot in Mauritius and Goa from March onwards and will release on February 14, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates