Photos: Disha Patani takes a dip in the sea in this black monikini

bollywood

Disha Patani shared some stills on her Instagram account, where the Baaghi actress is seen taking diving lessons

Disha Patani shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

Disha Patani took to her Instagram story to share some pictures of her diving lessons. The actress is seen all excited to take a dip into the ocean. She was obediently seen taking instructions from her tutor. Dressed in a black monokini, she looks beautiful.

Take a look at the pictures:

Disha Patani is currently on an all-time high with her song Slow Motion from Bharat being appreciated by the viewers. The song features Disha along with Salman Khan and her yellow rope saree has become the talk of the town. The charming looks were inspired by the 60's swinging actress Helen. The blend of smoking hot actress with Helen's look seems like a perfect formula to get us grooving.

The song shows us the sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Disha Patani and the beats also make us put on our dancing shoes to groove to them.

Talking about Bharat, the film traces the journey of a man (Salman Khan) spanning six decades. Therefore, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Beginning the journey of a man and a nation, Salman Khan had shared the first poster of Bharat featuring himself in an old look with a grey moustache, beard, and hair.

Apart from Bharat, Disha will next be seen in a romantic-horror film titled Malang by Mohit Suri alongside Aditya Roy Kapur which will be releasing in the year, 2020.

Also Read: Disha Patani flaunts her svelte figure in this hot red bikini, see photo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates