Disha Patani inspired by Helen for Bharat's Slow Motion song

bollywood

Disha Patani, who is currently gearing up for her big-budget film, Bharat, alongside Salman Khan has become the star's new lady where Salman refers to her as Jawani Janeman

Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/dishapatani.

Ever since the Slow Motion song surfaced online, Disha Patani's look has become the talk of the town. The charming looks were inspired by the 60's swinging actress Helen. The blend of smoking hot actress with Helen's look seems like a perfect formula to get us grooving.

Ashley Rebello, who designed the impressive look for Disha, shared that along with Helen, other actresses of the swinging '60s like Nanda and Asha Parekh, the club dancer from Teesri Manzil chartbuster 'O Haseena Zulfonwali and Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu from Howrah Bridge were on his mind.

"We borrowed a lot from these songs, from the tassles to the hair-styles. Ali was very clear her look should be sensuous and classy rather than overtly showy," says Ashley, who also found references from Hollywood and Russian Circus.

Bollywood has always surprised the audience with fresh and interesting pairings and now when Salman Khan will be romancing Disha Patani in Bharat, it will be all the more interesting to see the duo together.

The song shows us the sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Disha Patani and the beats also make us put on our dancing shoes to groove to them.

Talking about Bharat, the film traces the journey of a man (Salman Khan) spanning six decades. Therefore, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Beginning the journey of a man and a nation, Salman Khan had shared the first poster of Bharat featuring himself in an old look with a grey moustache, beard, and hair.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

Here's the song:

Watch video: Here's what went into the making of Salman Khan and Disha Patani's Slow Motion song

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates