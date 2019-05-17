Disha Patani looks stunning in Bharat's new song Zinda
In Bharat's Zinda song, Disha Patani wears a shimmery trapeze artist dress, bringing all the glamour to the screen. She is seen with Salman Khan in this newly released song
Ever since the makers of Bharat have dropped the trailer, Disha Patani has been grabbing eyeballs with the absolutely gorgeous retro avatar. She continues to stun everyone with the starry glimpses from the recently released song, Zinda as well. The new song Zinda gives us glimpses of Disha's chemistry with superstar Salman Khan and the actress is making heads turn with her never seen before retro look.
In the song, we see Disha wearing a shimmery trapeze artist dress, bringing all the glamour to the screens. The very next look brings out the drop dead gorgeous as a glowing shell in a yellow saree, blazing through the screens- the two looks that have enchanted the audience ever since the first look dropped.
The first song from the album 'Slow Motion' has already created a huge stir and is tracking big time, garnering immense appreciation from all across, where the killer moves of Disha Patani while shaking a leg with Salman Khan is a definite treat to watch. The song has gripped the nation with its unusual slow motion.
Also Read: Stop everything you are doing and watch Disha Patani's butterfly kick video
Popular amongst the brands, the actress has emerged as the youngest brand ambassador for many brands and also the first Indian face for the International brands. The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek from her routine. Disha has been soaring the temperature high on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy.
After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.
Also Read: Disha Patani dated Parth Samthaan before Tiger Shroff? Here's why they called it off
