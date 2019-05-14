Stop everything you are doing and watch Disha Patani's butterfly kick video

bollywood

This is not the first time that Disha Patani is seen posting videos and pictures of her fitness regime. Here's a look at some more videos of the Bharat actress, where she was seen sweating and shedding out some extra kilos.

Disha Patani's butterfly kick

Disha Patani is often seen posting pictures and videos of her workout sessions. And this time around she has upped her fitness game even more! Known for her curvy and toned body, the Bharat actress' recent workout video is setting new fitness goals to her fans.

In the latest video uploaded by Disha Patani, she can be seen flaunting her fitness regime by practising butterfly kick. The actor captioned her video, "Miss training, trying to learn the butterfly (B) kick, still long way to go."

View this post on Instagram Holi got me likeðÂÂ¤ª A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMar 21, 2019 at 1:59am PDT

This one will blow your mind for sure -

View this post on Instagram Learning new combination, slap spin tornadoðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂ½ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onFeb 22, 2019 at 4:10am PST

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. It also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is going to be released on June 5, 2019.

Disha Patani will also be seen in her next film 'Malang' where she will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The film which has started its shooting schedule is being helmed by Mohit Suri.

