Disha Patani dated Parth Samthaan before Tiger Shroff? Here's why they called it off

If gossip mongers are to be believed, Parth Samthaan, who became a household name after Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, dated Disha Patani for a year, before the duo parted their ways

Disha Patani and Parth Samthaan/picture courtesy: filmymantra

Disha Patani, the Baaghi 2 actress, who rose to fame with her million dollar smile in MS Dhoni biopic, is not only a social media sensation but also known for her svelte body and looks to die for!

Before she hit the silver screen and got her first break in Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani was in a relationship with the television heartthrob Parth Samthaan. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actor, who became a household name after Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, dated Disha Patani for a year, before the duo parted ways.

It is also said that Disha called off the relationship after the revelation of Parth Samthaan dating ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta. According to Laughing Colors' report, "Parth was bisexual and along with Disha, he was in an affair with former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta. The moment when Disha came to know that Parth is cheating on her, she decided to end the relationship."

It is also said that the actress came across a few pictures of her boyfriend with Vikas Gupta, which left her heartbroken, and she later called it quits.

When Parth was asked about his relationship with Vikas, he rubbished the report and said he and Vikas are friends. However, it was Ekta Kapoor, who confirmed the news of Parth and Vikas's relationship. She also revealed that there are several videos which confirm that they were in a relationship. Later Parth and Vikas got into an ugly fight which is known to all! Recently, Vikas clarified that Parth is neither his friend nor his enemy.

In fact, a few years ago, Parth Samthaan also slapped a legal notice on producer Vikas Gupta, claiming that he tried to molest him and a host of other 'offences' like extortion, criminal breach of trust, cheating with knowledge, dishonest or fraudulent removal of property, lurking house-trespass by night, forgery for harming reputation, criminal intimidation and abetment to commit suicide.

Read the entire report here: TV actor Parth Samthaan accuses producer Vikas Gupta of molestation

On the work front, Parth Samthaan is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in which he plays the role of Anurag Basu. His on-screen chemistry with the popular television actress, Erica Fernandes (who plays the role of Prerna) is liked by the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. It also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is going to be released on June 5, 2019.

Disha Patani will also be seen in her next film 'Malang' where she will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The film which has started its shooting schedule is being helmed by Mohit Suri.

Also Read: Disha Patani on working with Salman Khan: I wasn't very nervous but excited to work with him

