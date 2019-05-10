Disha Patani on working with Salman Khan: I wasn't very nervous but excited to work with him

bollywood

Disha Patani plays the role of a trapeze artist and Salman Khan's love-interest in Bharat. The film marks Disha's first association with Salman Khan. Disha and Salman's song, Slow-Motion has got catchy beats and the track has become immensely popular

Disha Patani

Bollywood has been surprising the audience with fresh pairings and ever since the trailer of Bharat released, there has been an immense buzz amongst the audience to see Salman Khan and Disha Patani sharing screen space together. Their chemistry in the song, Slow-Motion has been stealing all the thunder.

Disha Patani shares her experience of working with superstar Salman Khan at such an early stage in her career. She says, "Well, I wasn't very nervous; rather I was pretty much excited to work with him. He is such a big star and I was very happy for this opportunity."

The actress further added, "He is a lovely person, He is super-easy and makes everyone very comfortable. He is humble and hardworking. He didn't give me any tips but just seeing him on set and working with him made me learn so much about the job."

Further talking about working with an ensemble cast in Bharat, the sizzling beauty added, "I am not worried for sure. It's a great opportunity to be able to work with great actors and big stars in a project. I loved my role in Bharat. I would never miss out on an opportunity like this just because it stars other actors."

The first song from Bharat's album, Slow Motion has garnered immense appreciation from all across, where the killer moves of Disha Patani shaking a leg with the superstar Salman Khan is a treat to watch. The song has gripped the nation with the unusual slow motion.

Disha Patani is a fitness icon, and her Instagram account is proof! She has always been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek into her routine. She also keeps soaring temperatures high on social media with her pictures and sends her followers into a frenzy.

After the back-to-back success of M.S. Dhoni - An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will next be seen in Bharat, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

