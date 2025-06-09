With Father's Day around the corner, you don't necessarily have to make elaborate plans. Here are some easy yet thoughtful ways to celebrate the occasion with your dad

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pexels)

Given the significant role that fathers play in nurturing their children’s lives with love, support and guidance, they deserve appreciation every day. However, Father’s Day is a special occasion that serves as a gentle reminder to acknowledge and celebrate their presence, and show gratitude for their contributions in our lives.

Every year, Father's Day is observed on the third Sunday of June. This year, it will be celebrated on June 15.

On this day, people usually plan surprises for their dads and show appreciation through personalised gifts, heartfelt gestures and special activities. Still haven’t figured out how to celebrate Father’s Day and make your dad feel special? Here are five ideas to get you started:

1. Write a poem, song or make a gift

If your dad isn’t very expressive and the bond you both share isn’t that of frequent expressions of love but that of quiet support and care, surprise him with a heartfelt tribute that embodies your emotions and gratitude for him. You could write a poem or song, or prepare a handcrafted gift.

2. Attend a fitness class together

Is your dad a fitness enthusiast? Or do you want him to embark on a fitness journey for improved health and well-being? Celebrate Father’s Day by attending a yoga or Zumba class. If that doesn’t sound interesting, you can also run a marathon or go for a morning jog together to mark a healthy beginning of the special day.

3. Treat him to some good food

Take him out to his favourite café or restaurant for dinner. It may sound like the most obvious way to celebrate but it is also a timeless option. You could also cook at home and have a family dinner that celebrates him.

4. Plan a movie marathon

Are you and your dad cinema enthusiasts? What better way to observe the occasion than celebrating your shared love for a movie/actor/song over popcorn? You can plan a movie marathon at home or take your dad to watch a movie he likes in the theatre.

5. Go on a trip together

Travel together, or gift him a trip. This could be a refreshing escape and help him take time off from the daily hustle.