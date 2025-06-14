Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > The Ritual review Al Pacinos film is an indifferent exorcism ritual

The Ritual review: Al Pacino's film is an indifferent exorcism ritual

Updated on: 14 June,2025 04:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

“The Ritual” is the umpteenth retelling of the exorcism of Emma Schmidt, a Midwestern woman who allegedly was a victim of demonic possession in the late 1920s.

The Ritual review: Al Pacino's film is an indifferent exorcism ritual

The Rituals review

Listen to this article
The Ritual review: Al Pacino's film is an indifferent exorcism ritual
x
00:00

Film: The Ritual
Cast: Al Pacino, Dan Stevens, Ashley Greene, Abigail Cowen, Patricia Heaton, Patrick Fabian, María Camila Giraldo, Meadow Williams
Director: David Midell
Rating: * 1/2
Runtime: 98 min.

Al Pacino in an exorcism movie might have been an unexpected pleasure if only it had not been so woebegone. “The Ritual” is the umpteenth retelling of the exorcism of Emma Schmidt, a Midwestern woman who allegedly was a victim of demonic possession in the late 1920s. It’s mostly a cut-piece version with none of the thrills or dramatic fervour expected of this kind of story.


Based on the real-life case, this drama is relatively restrained, rather unlettered, with none of the big-ticket effects seen in a big-budget effort.


Set in 1928, a troubled teenager, Emma Schmidt (Abigail Cowen), is brought by the Vatican to an Iowa convent by a cardinal (Patrick Fabian) for the girl’s parish to attempt a solemn sacrament.

Theophilus Riesinger (Al Pacino), a Roman Catholic priest, comes to the small-town parish in Iowa to lead in drawing out “the devils” from Schmidt. He is being assisted by parish priest Joseph Steiger (Dan Stevens), whose faith has been wavering ever since the death of his brother.

This version has Schmidt as young, freckle-faced and angelic instead of the mid-forties Schmidt when she was exorcised. The exorcising also takes place over a couple of days instead of the several months that happened in real life. Midell and co-writer/producer Enrico Natale preferred to cut corners in their misguided efforts to make the story more appealing.

Pacino and the rest of the cast are competent, but the film they are in is not. The film feels derivative, has typical jump scares and heightened music accompaniment by Jason Lazurus and Joseph Trapanese. The film feels like a low-budget effort. Shot in hand-held, cinema verite form, the production design is low-cost woeful, and the camerawork is shaky and unclear. There’s nothing deep or unsettling here. The afflicted and the demonic don’t come across as anything worth worrying about.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

al pacino hollywood film review movie review hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK